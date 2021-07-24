Hawks Find Life Late, But Can't Pull off Comeback

July 24, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Billings, MT - A ninth inning rally would come up just short for the Boise Hawks in a 4-3 loss to the Billings Mustangs on Friday night at Dehler Park.

The low scoring affair saw the Billings Mustangs score a run in the bottom of the second to take the lead, and then add two in the fourth to go ahead 3-0.

Billings would score their last run of the game in the fifth on an Anthony Amicangelo RBI single that scored Jalen Garcia from second.

Boise would find offense hard to come by, with their only scoring chance early coming in the fifth, but Myles Harris was thrown out at the plate trying to score on an Alejandro Rivero single.

Going into the top of the ninth, the Hawks found themselves trailing 4-0 and in need of a late rally.

It started with a Tyler Jorgensen double, who was then singled home by Byron Smith.

Harris would single to right and Greg White would pull a ball into the hole on the left side to make it four straight hits to open the inning.

A Jason Dicochea sacrifice fly would score Smith from 3rd and make the score 4-2.

Rivero would then come up and hit a ball past Billings third baseman Chris Eusay to make it 4-3 and put White on third as the tying run.

No more would cross for the Hawks, who saw Wladimir Galindo strikeout and Roby Enríquez groundout to end the ballgame.

The Mustangs have taken the first three of the series off of Boise, and the Hawks will have to try and salvage a series split by winning the final three.

Jayce Vancena will take the mound tomorrow trying to turn the tides in Boise's favor, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 at Dehler Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.