Hawks Even Series Behind Timely Hits & Solid Pitching

Missoula, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads would draw first blood in game 2 of a 3-game set on Thursday night opposite the Boise Hawks. Boise had not found much success of any kind opposite Missoula entering the contest having been defeated in 10 consecutive games. The Hawks luck would be in their favor on this night however. Boise would take their first lead of the night in the very next inning and would never let it slip from that point in a 5-2 win.

The Hawks were given the lead from an unlikely source in the third as the number 9 batter in the order Sean Skelly hit his first home run as a member of the Hawks to give Boise a 2-1 advantage. Another 2-run home run in the sixth from Wladimir Galindo would give Boise some breathing room down the stretch as well to make the score 5-2. Despite only collecting 4 hits in the game, that would prove to be enough as Boise's pitching staff would be up to the task.

Matt Gabbert was solid on the mound for the Hawks in 6 innings earning the win for Boise. The Spokane native would allow only one earned run in those frames whiles striking out a season high 6 batters on the night. Matt Terrones would do rest down the stretch in two scoreless innings. The southpaw would only allow one baserunner in the final two innings earning the save for his efforts. Missoula only recorded 1 hit after the fourth inning.

McClain O'Conner was responsible for both runs scored by Missoula on the night in a losing effort. O'Conner brought home the PaddleHeads first run in the second inning on an RBI single and would later score a run on a double by Cameron Thompson in the fourth. It would prove to not be enough as Missoula would be held off the board from that point on. O'Conner would finish the game 2-for-3 with an RBI, and a run scored.

Boise (37-40) (17-12) will make their final regular season appearance in the Garden City Friday in the rubber match of the series opposite the PaddleHeads (51-26) (16-13). The Hawks plan to send their ace Matt Dallas to the mound one of the league's best starting pitchers. The Idaho native leads the league in strikeouts (90) and is second in ERA (4.79). Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and SWX Montana.

