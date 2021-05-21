Hawks Drop Tune-Up Game at Home

Boise, ID - In the second game of a home and home exhibition series, the Boise Hawks fell to the Idaho Falls Chukars at Memorial Stadium Thursday night by a final score of 4-2.

The Chukars got to Hawks starter Connor White early, scoring one run in each of the first three innings. White would go three full innings while giving up three hits, four walks and three runs, all of them earned.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the 4th, Boise started the inning off with a loud double off the bat of Wladimir Galindo. Two batters later, Cory Meyer smacked an RBI two-bagger into the right-center gap to score Galindo and make the score 3-1.

Idaho Falls padded their lead in the top of the 6th with a leadoff home run from centerfielder Thomas Debonville, who hit a line drive that just barely squeaked over the wall in right field on a 0-2 count.

The Hawks responded in the bottom half of the frame with a towering homerun from second baseman Christian Funk. On the second pitch of the inning, Funk turned around a fastball from Idaho Falls reliever Nick Floyd, sending it deep into the Boise night and clearing the right field fence by more than 50 feet.

Boise will open the 2021 Pioneer Baseball League season on the road this Saturday, May 22nd, at Lindquist Field in Ogden, UT for a three game set against the Ogden Raptors. Eddy Reynoso has been announced as the opening day starter for the Hawks, with Jayce Vancena and Zach Penrod scheduled to start games two and three, respectively.

The Hawks will have their home opener at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, May 26th, when they welcome the Grand Junction Rockies to town for a six game series.

