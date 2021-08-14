Hawks Comeback Bid Falls Short against the Chukars

Boise, ID - Starting slowly was a problem again for the Boise Hawks (13-11) in a 11-6 loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars (15-9) on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Things went wrong for Boise from the very first pitch, with Steve Barmakian grounding a ball into the right field corner for a lead-off triple.

The Hawks would end up giving up five runs in the first as they fell behind 6-0 after just three innings of play.

Boise would not score their first run until the fifth inning of the game, bringing home Nate Fisbeck, who led off with a double, on a Tyler Jorgensen two-out single to right field.

A four run top of the seventh and an additional runner crossing in the eighth for the Chukars put Boise in an 11-1 hole coming up for the bottom of the eighth.

Myles Miller would spark a two-out rally for the Hawks with a single, before being doubled home by Jason Dicochea, who saw Alejandro Rivero follow with a two-bagger of his own to make it 11-3.

In the ninth Miller would again be involved with two-outs for Boise, slugging a bases clearing triple into the right center gap to pick up three RBIs for the Hawks, but the game would end with Dicochea whistling a ball into the glove of Idaho Falls third baseman, Webb Little.

It's the second loss in a row for Boise, who have now seen the Highway Series against the Chukars evened up at 6-6.

Jayce Vancena will be on the mound for Boise tomorrow evening when the Hawks try to take back control in the battle for the Traffic Cone Trophy, with first pitch for game four of the series in Boise scheduled for 7:15 Saturday night.

