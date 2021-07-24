Hawks Blast Away from Mustangs in Knock-Out Round

Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs led the Boise Hawks for seven of the nine innings tonight until Myles Harris double in the top of the ninth inning, tied the game at three.

The game would go into a knock out round. This would be the second time the Mustangs would compete in a knock out round this year and the first time at Dehler Park. Wladamir Galindo and Christian Supelveda both went without a home run in the first knock out round.

In the second round, Alejandro Rivero on his last pitch and last swing, blasted a ball down the left field line to take a 1-0 lead. Tristen Carranza tried to answer right back but pulled his last two balls just to the left of the foul pole in left field and the Hawks improve to 1-3 in the knock out round this year.

Billings led 1-0 after the first inning after a Freddy Achecarr single through the left side of the infield.

Boise answered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to lead 2-1. A pair of doubles in the fifth by Anthony Amicangelo and Marcus Skundrich gave the lead back to Billings, 3-2.

The Mustangs held the lead until the ninth inning. Marco Becerril in relief fired 4 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on one hit. At one point, Becerril retired twelve men in-a-row.

Billings win streak is snapped at five, while Chris Eusay's hit streak also ends at 11 as well.

The Mustangs (23-32/5-2) and Hawks (23-32/3-4) face off in game five tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

