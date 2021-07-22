Hawks Big Comeback Can't Secure Victory against MustangsÃÂ

Boise, ID - A late comeback for the Boise Hawks ended in crushing fashion, as the Billings Mustangs completed a comeback of their own to defeat the Hawks by a final score of 10-9 on Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Boise would start the game grabbing a two run lead, with Alejandro Rivero destroying a two-out, two-strike hanging curveball off the left-field light tower to put the Hawks on top four batters into the game.

Billings would score seven unanswered, including a four run bottom of the fifth to move out ahead 7-2.

Starting with Alejandro Rivero again, Boise would find a way to answer the seven unanswered runs.

In the top of the sixth Rivero would connect once more, tucking another two run blast inside the foul pole for his second of the night to make it 7-4.

The comeback would kick into high gear in the 7th, with Myles Harris leading off hitting a ball over the fence to the deepest part of the park, clearing the 410 sign in dead center and putting the Hawks behind 7-5.

Boise would then string together four more consecutive hits to open the inning with five straight, and use the hot start to the inning to score five runs, with the last coming home on a Roby Enríquez sacrifice bunt to score Christian Funk and make it 9-8.

With the 9-8 score and runners on first and third, Bo McClintock would purposely get picked off to allow Alejandro Rivero to score from third and make it 10-8.

Rivero's run would actually be called back, with McClintock being called out for runner's interference in the ensuing rundown, forcing Rivero back to third base in what would turn out to be the most monumental call in the ballgame.

Billings would come up and smack two home runs in the bottom of the 8th, to tie and then take the lead at 10-9, instead of tying the game at ten.

The Hawks would get the tying run on first thanks to Rivero's fourth hit of the night with two outs, but would be unable to advance him past first base.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow for game two, with first pitch at 6:35 and Jay Baggs on the mound for Boise.

