Hawks Bested by Ogden in Series FinaleÃÂ

July 6, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - Spotting the Ogden Raptors eight unanswered runs cost the Boise Hawks in their 14-7 loss Monday night at Memorial Stadium in the rubber match of the series.

The Raptors took the lead from the very first batter of the game, with Jakob Goldfarb launching a lead-off home run over the right field fence.

It was Goldfarb's league leading 12th of the season, and his third bomb to lead-off a game against the Boise Hawks this season.

Things would not improve for Boise, with the Raptors putting up two more runs in the top of the first and adding five more to go out in front 8-0 after the top of the third.

Boise would try to turn it around, getting three runs in the bottom of the third, and then three more in the fourth, including Bo McClintock's first professional home run, a two-run shot to left field.

8-6 would be the closest score of the game, with Ogden getting a run each in the fifth and sixth, before adding four more in the seventh.

McClintock crossed the plate again in the eighth to make the score 14-7 and he led Hawks hitters, going 2-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Losing the series means that Boise no longer is alive in the race for a first half playoff position, sitting 11 back with nine games to go.

The Hawks will head to Grand Junction to start a six game series against the Rockies at Suplizio Field on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 in Colorado.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.