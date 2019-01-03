Hawks Announce Fifth Annual Glove Drive

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced their fifth annual Glove Drive, benefiting the Salvation Army - Boise Corps. For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary reserved seat ticket for Opening Night 2019 (June 17th vs. Everett). With Treasure Valley temperatures falling below freezing, the Hawks want to help those who are in need of keeping warm.

"The Hawks are proud to continue this program for a fifth straight year," said Hawks' General Manager Bob Flannery. "Through the combined efforts with our fan base, we hope to help those in need stay warm this winter."

Donations of new winter gloves can be made at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street). Hawks Front Offices are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Donations can be made through February 1, 2019.

