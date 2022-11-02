Hawks Announce Annual Winter Glove Drive

November 2, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced their annual Winter Glove Drive. For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary General Admission ticket for Opening Night 2023 (Tuesday, May 23 against the Idaho Falls Chukars).

"With Treasure Valley temperatures falling below freezing, we want to make sure we can help as many as we can keep warm with winter gloves. For five years, our fans have come out with tremendous support of this program, and we're hoping for the same this year."- Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President / General Manager

Starting on Wednesday, November 2, fans can donate new winter gloves at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street). Hawks Front Offices are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Donations can be made through December 2.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 2, 2022

Hawks Announce Annual Winter Glove Drive - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.