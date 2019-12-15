Havoc Win Third-Straight Overtime Game

The Huntsville Havoc went to overtime again Saturday night, following up Fridays overtime come-from-behind win with a 6-5 final at the Fayetteville Marksmen. Huntsville (11-7-1) now has 6 overtime wins this season, the most in the SPHL. The Havoc were led by a pair of goals from both Kyle Sharkey and Tyler Piacentini. John Schiavo tallied the first goal for the Havoc, tying the game late in the first before Piacentini scored his first of the night just before the period ended. Schiavo's goal was his second in as many games and his second since joining the Havoc. Huntsville went on to secure a 4-1 lead thanks to another goal from Piacentini and Sharkey's first goal at the 14:05 mark of the second. Fayetteville mounted a comeback late in the second and through the third period, but Tanner Karty would seal the game with the game winning goal 3:24 into the overtime period.

