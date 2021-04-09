Havoc Win Shootout against Knoxville

HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc recorded a shootout win against Knoxville on Friday night. Cole Reginato scored his first professional goal as a part of a five-goal first period. Shane Bednard also scored two goals in regulation before the game went to overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, Jason Pawloski did not allow a goal in the shootout to give the Havoc the win.

Huntsville returns to action tomorrow night at home against Macon.

