Havoc Win Ninth Straight
March 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - In front of a SOLD OUT crowd, the Havoc would look to sweep the weekend series against the Peoria Rivermen.
Mathieu Newcomb would make the VBC come alive when he opened the scoring early in the first. Jacob Barber would help keep the energy levels high with a shorthanded breakaway goal. The excitement would end the first seeing the Havoc with a 2-0 lead.
Newcomb would continue his night with his second goal of the game after a gaff from Peoria's goaltender. The second period would come to an end with a bit of fistacuffs.
Starting the third would see the Rivermen finally get one past Vorva as they cut the lead to 3-1. Peoria would make a valiant effort and score to make it 3-2 with only 10 seconds left.
Huntsville would hold on and win their NINTH straight!
