Havoc Win Battle in Birmingham

January 18, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







BIRMINGHAM - The Havoc were victorious in their first matchup of the season against the Birmingham Bulls 4-3. After a defensive dominant first period, the Bulls and Havoc got busy in the second with a total of five goals in the period. The Havoc finished the period with a 3-2 lead before Jared Legien tied it for Birmingham in the third. Rob Darrar followed up Legien's goal with the game-winner coming 15:54 into the final period.

The Havoc will return to action again facing Birmingham on Saturday, January 23rd at the Pelham Civic Complex.

