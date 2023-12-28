Havoc Welcome over 17,000 Fans over Holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Havoc were home for the holidays as they looked to take advantage of a three-game, five-day homestand.

Starting the busy stretch was the Quad City Storm coming into Huntsville for the first time since January 2020. The Storm would score 40 seconds into the game starting what would be a goal-filled period with Carter Cowlthorp and Doug Elgstam scoring to end the first at 3-2 in favor of the Storm. Jack Jaunich would be the lone goal scorer in the second period to tie the game at three. The third period would see the Storm take the lead with 15 minutes left but the Havoc would end up scoring three unanswered goals including the eventual game-winner from Buster Larrson.

Looking to ride the momentum of Friday night's win, the Havoc would faceoff against in-state rival Birmingham Bulls. A scoreless first period would see Jack Januich score the game's first goal 36 seconds into the second period. While the Havoc would take the 1-0 lead into the final frame, a goal from the Bulls in the last two minutes would propel them to a 2-1 overtime win. The Havoc would earn a point from this one.

After their brief Christmas break, the Havoc would return on the 26th against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Mason Palmer would score his first of the year to give the Havoc a 1-0 lead they would carry into the third period. However, a familiar script would see Evansville score late into the third period to tie it and eventually win the game in overtime with the Havoc earning another point but unable to secure the win.

Even though the results on the ice weren't what the Havoc faithful were hoping for, they still showed out in full. With over 17,000 fans coming through the Von Braun Center, including a sold-out game on Tuesday, the 26th. Through 12 home games, the Havoc are on pace to break their own league record for total attendance and average attendance.

"There's no doubt playing in a packed VBC gives us an advantage," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "We got 6 of 8 points on the 4-game home stand, going back to the 16th. Overall the team played well. Just need to find a way to close games out and not let the teams hang around. Need a little more killer instinct to put the teams away".

The Havoc will return home from a road trip in Roanoke, VA to take on the Peoria Rivermen for Glow Night (pres. by Huntsville Utilities) on Jan. 5th and Adult Jersey Giveaway Night (pres. by Huntsville Hospital and TOC Sports) on the 6th.

