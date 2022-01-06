Havoc Top Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE, IN - In their first game of a three game weekend, the Havoc would head north to take on the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Playing his first game as a forward of this season, Sam Williams would score his first of the year giving the Havoc a 1-0 lead. Goaltender Hunter Vorva would post 13 saves to keep that 1-0 lead in tact into the second period.

The Havoc offense would awaken in the second period with captain Tyler Piacentini would slam home a rebound to boost the lead to 2-0. Jacob Barber would score twice, once while shorthanded. With a 4-0 lead the Havoc would see the Thunderbolts get a goal to end the period 4-1.

Jacob Barber would complete the hat-trick with 4 minutes left in the game to solidify the 5-1 win for the Havoc.

Hunter Vorva would end the game with 35 saves.

The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night and on Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night featuring specialty jerseys and fundraising throughout the night.

