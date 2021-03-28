Havoc Top Birmingham 4-2

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night by a score of 4-2. Peter Sikalis was first on the board scoring his second goal of the season in the first period. After the Bulls tied the game Matthew Barnaby took the lead back for the Havoc. Birmingham fought back to tie the game again before John Schiavo scored two goals in the third period to secure the win for Huntsville.

The Havoc return to action tomorrow night against Knoxville.

