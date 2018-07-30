Havoc to Host 2018 Free Agent Showcase this Weekend

July 30, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Huntsville Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo is hosting players from across North America this weekend in a free agent camp where they will be battling for a tryout agreement with the team.

"I'm excited about the upcoming weekend," Detulleo said. "We have a great mix of players from all over the place. I hope to find some talented players that can we can invite to our main camp in October and compete for a permanent job. I think the timing of the camp is perfect, as it will give our staff and fans their hockey fix in the middle of the off-season!"

The players will report on Friday afternoon and will be on the ice at the Huntsville Municipal Ice Complex for two practices. Team Red will hit the ice at 6:00 p.m. and Team Black will practice at 7:30 p.m. They return to the ice on Saturday morning at 9:00 p.m. for a scrimmage followed by a goalie session at 10:30 a.m.

A second scrimmage will take place on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. with a goalie session to follow at 7:30 p.m. The camp will wrap up with a final scrimmage on Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Fans are invited and encouraged to attend all practices and scrimmages, free of charge.

Friday, August 3

6:00 - 7:15 p.m.: Team Red Practice

7:30 - 8:45 p.m.: Team Black Practice

Saturday, August 4

9:00 - 10:30 a.m.: Black vs Red Scrimmage

10:30 - 11:00 a.m.: Goalie Session

6:00 - 7:30 p.m.: Red vs Black Scrimmage

7:30 - 8:00 p.m.: Goalie Session

Sunday, August 5

9:00 - 10:15 a.m.: Red vs Black Scrimmage

Opening Night

The Havoc will honor the President's Cup winners by raising the championship banner at the first home game of the 2018-19 season on Friday, November 9. Follow the Havoc App and social media for details and a full schedule when it is released. Season tickets are still available at the Havoc office by calling 256-518-6160, or by visiting the Havoc website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.