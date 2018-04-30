Havoc to Celebrate President's Cup Championship with Parade & Party on May 1

April 30, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





After 8 seasons, the Huntsville Havoc are once again champions of the Southern Professional Hockey League!

Earlier this year, we broke the attendance record for the third consecutive season, making it very clear that we have the best fans in all of minor league hockey. We want to celebrate this championship in the place we call home.

On Tuesday, May 1, the players, coaches, staff -- even our mascots Chaos and Ruckus -- will parade around Big Spring Park near downtown Huntsville with the President's Cup trophy, culminating with a celebration of the season in front of Propst Arena.

WHAT: Havoc Championship Celebration

WHEN: Parade on Tuesday, May 1, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by party/rally until 8 p.m.

WHERE: Parade route starts and ends at the VBC, with the party in front of Propst Arena

Fans can take advantage of food and drink specials, including $2 hot dogs, sodas and popcorn, as they mingle with the players to talk about the season and enjoy live music from Seeking Babylon.

