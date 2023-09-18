Havoc to Celebrate 20 Years in 2023-24 with Commemorative Logo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have released new 20th Anniversary Logos, commemorating two decades of thrilling hockey in the Rocket City.

The newly released 20th Anniversary Logos feature three dynamic designs that pay tribute to the team's rich history while embracing the excitement of the future. The primary logo depicts a Roman numeral version of the number twenty, front and center with the team's iconic wolf mascot fiercely howling atop the number. The logo's backdrop pays homage to Propst Arena, which the team has called home for the last two decades.

The secondary logos consist of the team's iconic wolf mascot ferociously howling, framed by a Roman numeral version of the number twenty and a red wolf claw engraved with the Roman numeral for twenty.

A new chrome helmet will debut alongside the 20th Anniversary Logos. The helmet reflects the past two decades and a look towards the future.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with everyone," said Executive General Manager Glenn Detulleo, "Over the past twenty years, we've built such a great community in Huntsville and we're excited to celebrate that throughout this entire season."

Throughout this season, the Havoc will unveil a roster of the 20 most influential players of all time, each accompanied by unique auction items in their honor. Throughout the season select Havoc alumni will be appearing at games for autographs and photo op sessions!

"The fans' cheers, devotion, and unwavering support for this team - they are the reasons we've made it this far," said Havoc Owner Keith Jeffries, "You all have been a part of every victory, setback, every comeback, and every championship", added Havoc Owner Becky Jeffries.

