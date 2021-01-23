Havoc Take Two of Three in Birmingham

January 23, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







BIRMINGHAM - The Havoc came out victorious in a back and forth road battle with the Birmingham Bulls. It marked their second win out of three games in Birmingham within the last week.

Huntsville got off to a quick start for the second night in a row jumping out to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Isaac Johnson and Andrew Romano. The first period would end with the Havoc leading 3-2 after another goal from Dean Yakura. The Bulls earned their first lead of the night in the second period before Havoc captain Tyler Piacentini tied the game at 4. Nolan Kaiser scored early in the third period to retake the lead for the Havoc. Kaiser's goal proved to be the game winner as the Havoc won by a score of 5-4.

The Havoc return to action Friday, January 29th against the Knoxville Ice Bears in Huntsville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.