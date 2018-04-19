Havoc Take Game One of Semifinals on the Chin 6-4

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc skated into the first semifinal game against the Macon Mayhem carrying over the same intensity they had from the recent Challenge Round series.

Unfortunately, the Havoc missed a few opportunities and the Mayhem brought a high-scoring offense. The visitors put a half-dozen in the Havoc net to take the first of a best-of-three series by a score of 6-4.

"We had a strong start to the game," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "But we got away from our identity in the second period and that's what cost us."

Huntsville's first semifinal game of this year's playoffs was not in the friendly confines of the Von Braun Center -- capacity 6,000. Due to VBC scheduling, the game against Macon was in the very close quarters of the Huntsville Iceplex -- capacity 500.

It was still a rabid partisan crowd cheering on the Havoc. Kyle Sharkey got them stirred up even more just over five minutes into the game by scoring to give the Havoc the early 1-0 lead.

However, over the next period and a half, the Mayhem scored four unanswered to take a commanding lead. After the third goal, Detulleo made a personnel change, pulling starting keeper Mike DeLaVergne and sending in Keegan Asmundson.

Huntsville's Anthony Calabrese scored to cut into the Macon lead with three minutes left in the second period and bring the Havoc within two at the break.

Shawn Bates single-handedly re-energized the Havoc faithful one minute into the third period by stealing the puck and scoring unassisted, making it a 4-3 game. However, the Mayhem answered 10 minutes later by scoring goals 20 seconds apart, boosting their lead back to three.

Macon couldn't douse the fire brought by the Huntsville fans, who may have helped Justin Fox score by sheer force of will with less than five minutes remaining. The Mayhem kept the pressure on and a controversial slashing penalty on Huntsville's Tyler Piacentini late in the game meant the Havoc could not put an extra attacker on the ice.

The Mayhem took game one by a 6-4 final.

Macon was led by Daniel Gentzler, who scored two goals on the night, and Kevin Irwin recorded three assists.

Shawn Bates continues his onslaught on Macon, scoring his fifth goal in as many starts against the Mayhem. He also recorded two assists.

Each team had exactly 33 shots on goal with Charlie Finn stopping 29. DeLaVergne stopped 9 of 12 and Asmundson 18 of 21.

The series moves to the Macon Centreplex in Georgia on Thursday, April 19, for game two. The puck drops at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Tickets are available by calling the Centreplex at 478-751-9232 or at ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the trip can follow the game on the Havoc Twitter account, listen to the game on the Sin Bin Mixlr page or stream it live on SPHLlive.com.

If needed, game three will be Friday, April 20, in Macon.

