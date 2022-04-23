Havoc Swept by Roanoke

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Facing elimination, the Havoc would come out angry and they would look to tame the Dawgs.

After a scoreless first period, the Dawgs would capitalize after a lucky bounce past Vorva. That would end up being the dealbreaker as Roanoke would score again and beat the Havoc 2-0.

The Havoc would fall to Roanoke in two games and would end the season.

