Havoc Sweep Weekend

January 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







MOLINE, IL - After a victory against the Storm the night prior, the Havoc would look to sweep the three game weekend.

With three penalties in the first period, the Havoc defensive core would have to stand tall and they did. After two penalty kills, Mathieu Newcomb would give the Havoc the lead 1-0 through the first period.

Dylan Riley would be the lone Havoc goal-scorer in the second period marking his second goal of the year. The Storm would get one back but would trail the Havoc 2-1 after two.

With back and fourth action, the Storm would eventually tie the game half way through the second period and this tie would head to overtime.

The goalie battle would continue as Tyler Piacentini would end the game in a ten round shootout for a Havoc weekend sweep.

Hunter Vorva would end the night with 41 saves!

The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night and on Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night featuring specialty jerseys and fundraising throughout the night.

