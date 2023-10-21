Havoc Sweep Opening Weekend

October 21, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - In a thrilling Saturday night showdown at the Ford Center, the Huntsville Havoc managed to secure a 2-1 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts. With a packed crowd of 3,059 fans in attendance, both teams put on an intense display of hockey prowess.

The first two periods remained scoreless, with both goaltenders, Wilson of Huntsville and Lavigne of Evansville, putting on a stellar performance. The deadlock was finally broken in the third period when Evansville's Gendunov notched the first goal of the game at 8:25. However, Huntsville quickly answered, as Doug Elgstam found the back of the net at 9:57, and Jake Fuss added another for the Havoc just two minutes later at 11:17. The later would be Fuss' first professional goal.

The game concluded with Huntsville securing the hard-fought win, outshooting Evansville 19-18. The power play opportunities were limited, with Huntsville going 0 for 1 and Evansville not having any chances on the man advantage.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.