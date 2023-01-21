Havoc Sweep Marksmen

January 21, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL â In front of their SIXTH sold out crowd of the year, the cardiac pack would return!

After a scoreless first period, the Marksmen would strike twice and take a 2-0 lead into the final 20.

Three goals in three minutes from Robbie Fisher, Rob Darrar, and Sy Nutkevitch would help propel the Havoc in front. Nathan Hudgin would score the insurance goal and the Havoc would sweep the home weekend!

