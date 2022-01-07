Havoc Survive the Storm

MOLINE, IL - The Havoc would visit the Storm for the first time this season. Scoring would start early for the Havoc as Dylan Riley would dump in the puck from the blue line and it would end up in the back of the net for Riley's first professional goal.

As the second period would start, the scoring would start early again as Tyler Piacentini would get one by the Storm goalie followed by a Jacob Barber snipe from the blue-line. The Storm would answer back and the second would end 3-1 for the Havoc.

The final frame would see two short handed goals for Tyler Piacentini and Mathieu Newcomb respectfully. The Storm would end up scoring once more but not before Rob Darrar would score the empty net goal sealing the Havoc 6-2 win.

The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night and on Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night featuring specialty jerseys and fundraising throughout the night.

