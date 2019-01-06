Havoc Suffer Shutout to Conclude Weekend Road Trip

PEORIA, ILLINOIS - After blowing out their opponent the previous night, the Huntsville Havoc cruised in to Peoria for a Sunday matinee, confident they could take down the league leaders.

Instead, the Rivermen shut out the Havoc for the second time this season by the same 3-0 margin as a month ago.

"It was another tight checking game against Peoria," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Unfortunately, they capitalized on a few of our mistakes. Mike (DeLaVergne) gave us a chance, but we couldn't break through in the third period."

Peoria's Ben Blasko was the first to light the scoreboard six minutes into the opening period. The Havoc defense locked down the Rivermen for the next 40 minutes of game time, but Huntsville couldn't score either and were even outshot 11 to 4 in the first period.

Rivermen winger Alec Hagaman doubled the Peoria lead midway through the third period and the home team scored an empty netter later to account for the 3-nil final.

Peoria also outshot the Havoc 31 to 23, but Huntsville was effective on the penalty kill, keeping the Rivermen scoreless on three chances with the player advantage.

The Havoc are back at home next weekend for a two-game series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. On Friday, January 11, Huntsville hosts the Ice Flyers for Super Hero Night at the VBC. Fans can come dressed as their favorite super hero and compete in a costume contest for prizes from the Havoc and Best Buy. The next night is Youth Jersey Night with free replica jerseys for the first 1200 fans age 12 and under through the doors. The puck drops both nights at 7 p.m.

