Havoc Sign Two Returning Players

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defenseman Derek Perl and forward Bryce Ferrell have signed for the 2022-23 season.

Perl, 30, is a right-handed defenseman from Etobicoke, ON. After playing 35 games in the ECHL last season, Perl appeared in 14 games for the Havoc in the 2021-22 season. Perl has appeared in 161 games for the Havoc and was a member of the back-to-back championship teams.

Ferrell, 26, is a right-handed forward from East Amherst, NY. Acquired in a mid-season trade, Ferrell appeared in 16 games for the Havoc. Throughout his 2022-23 campaign, he put up 12 total points split between his time with the Havoc and the Fayetteville Marksmen. Bryce played his collegiate hockey at SUNY-Potsdam.

Perl and Ferrell are the eleventh and twelfth returning players to sign on for the 2022-23 season.

