Havoc Sign Two Forwards

January 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forwards Jack Kilroy and George Thurston.

Kilroy, 24, is a 6'1" forward who played junior hockey with the Steinbach Pistons before playing collegiately for Saint John's Univesity and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. In his junior career, he appeared in 79 games for the Pistons earning 83 PIMS and 17 points.

Thurston, 26, is a 6'2" forward who played three seasons at Southern New Hampshire University where he appeared in 73 games scoring 48 goals and 32 assists. Before his collegiate career, he played one season with the Valley Jr. Warriors of the EHL.

"Excited to see what both Jack and George can bring us this weekend." said head coach Stuart Stefan "Both had solid college careers and both are eager to get here and help us win."

The Havoc will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for their 18th annual Melissa George Night where they'll be raising money for the Huntsville Hospital NICU! Tickets are limited.

