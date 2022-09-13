Havoc Sign Sam Turner

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defenseman Sam Turner has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Turner, 28, is a right-handed defenseman from Ballwin, MO. Playing his collegiate career at Midland University and Robert Morris University, Turner started his professional career in 2018-19 with the Danville Dashers. Since his debut, he's played for two FPHL teams and made his SPHL debut last season with the Knoxville Ice Bears. In his 42 games with the Ice Bears, Turner was an offensive defenseman who scored 7 goals and 13 assists.

