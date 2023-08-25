Havoc Sign Rookie Fuss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of F Jake Fuss for the 2023-24 season.

Fuss, a standout player from the University of New England (NCAA DIII), brings an impressive track record to the team. With a knack for scoring, Fuss recorded 37 points in his latest college season, notching 10 goals and 27 assists. In his 82 games with the Nor'easters, Fuss scored 97 points. Having proven himself at the college level, Fuss is poised to make an impact in professional hockey.

"We're excited to get Jake into our system. We think he's an elite offensive threat who's ultra-competitive." said head coach Stuart Stefan, "That combination normally leads to success in our league, and we think Jake's ready to take the next step into professional hockey."

