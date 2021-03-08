Havoc Sign Reginato to Roster

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed forward Cole Reginato, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Reginato most recently skated for Arcadia University during the 2018-19 season. In his lone season with the Knights, he played in 16 games scoring once and totaling 57 penalty minutes. Prior to his time with Arcadia, he spent several seasons at the Junior hockey level with the Saint John Sea Dogs. He played in 130 games with the Sea Dogs and was a critical part of the championship team in 2017. During the championship season, he scored 9 times and recorded 20 assists.

