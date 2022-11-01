Havoc Sign Pelletier

November 1, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL â Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of F Tristan Pelletier today.

Pelletier, 21, is a left-handed forward from Rivière-du-Loup, QC, CAN. Making his professional debut with the Havoc, Tristan spent 5 years in the QMJHL playing with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens. In 151 games played, he scored 42 points and had 150 PIM.

In a corresponding move, F Colton Fletcher and F Chris Peters have been released.

