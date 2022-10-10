Havoc Sign Macdonald and Cloutier

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defensemen John Macdonald and goalie Zack Cloutier have signed for the 2022-23 season.

Macdonald, 21, is a left-handed defenseman from Canonsburg, PA. Making his professional debut last season with the Danbury Hat Tricks (FPHL), John put up 30 points in 43 games played. Before his professional career, Macdonald played for Team Maryland in the EHL.

Cloutier, 22, is a goalie from Val-d'Or, Quebec. Playing collegiately for the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Cloutier appeared in 17 games while posting a 2.81 goals against average and a .914 save percentage with one shutout.

