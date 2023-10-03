Havoc Sign Henderson

October 3, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forward Eric Henderson for the 2023-24 season.

Henderson, 25, is a 6'2" forward from Kingsville, ON. He played four seasons in the OHL with his time spread between the London Knights, Oshawa Generals, and Hamilton Bulldogs. During his time in junior hockey, he appeared in 248 games scoring 147 points. After his junior career, he went to Acadia University where he played 80 games and scored 38 points.

"Eric comes highly recommended by some former Havoc players. He is a big body that plays a well-rounded game" said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "We think he can come in here and provide a solid two-way game."

This transaction update is brought to you by Jen Detulleo with The Hoffman Group powered by Stockton Mortgage.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.