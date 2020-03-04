Havoc Sign Forward Redler to Amateur Tryout
March 4, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc have signed Nolan Redler to an amateur tryout agreement, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday.
Redler played four years at UMass-Boston, earning alternate captain honors his senior season. In four years of NCAA Division III action, Redler amassed 127 points and a 1.30 points per game average. Redler was a balanced offensive player in college, scoring 66 goals and assisting on 61 goals.
The Havoc will be back in action this weekend with a pair of home games against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m.
