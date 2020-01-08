Havoc Sign Defenseman Beauvais

January 8, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc signed rookie defender Stephan Beauvais, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday.

Beauvais has played in 20 games during the 2019-20 campaign in Sweden's Division 2, racking up 20 points on 18 assists.

Beauvais played in college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he played alongside Max Milosek and Kyle Sharkey. In four collegiate years, Beauvais garnered 60 points and 121 penalty minutes.

In a corresponding move, Kendall-Bolen Porter has been released. Phil Johansson has also been loaned to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

