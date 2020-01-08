Havoc Sign Defenseman Beauvais
January 8, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc signed rookie defender Stephan Beauvais, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday.
Beauvais has played in 20 games during the 2019-20 campaign in Sweden's Division 2, racking up 20 points on 18 assists.
Beauvais played in college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he played alongside Max Milosek and Kyle Sharkey. In four collegiate years, Beauvais garnered 60 points and 121 penalty minutes.
In a corresponding move, Kendall-Bolen Porter has been released. Phil Johansson has also been loaned to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2020
- Havoc Sign Defenseman Beauvais - Huntsville Havoc
- Storm, RIAFCU Give Back to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities - Quad City Storm
- Evansville's Austin Plevy Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Sign Defenseman Beauvais
- Havoc Sign Defenseman Beauvais
- Havoc Edge Storm in OT Thriller
- Havoc Struggle against Quad City
- Johansson Gets Gordie Howe in 4-3 Havoc Win