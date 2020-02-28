Havoc Sign College Prospect Cole Hepler

The Huntsville Havoc made its first college signing of the 2019-20 season Friday in Cole Hepler, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Friday.

Hepler played four years at DIII Lebanon Valley College, earning captain honors his senior season and alternate captain honors his sophomore and junior seasons.

In 94 career collegiate games at forward, Hepler amassed 93 points on 41 goals and 52 assists.

Hepler will join the team and be eligible for playing time in both games this weekend.

