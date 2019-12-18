Havoc Sign Bolen-Porter to Roster

December 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc added a new player to the roster in Kendall Bolen-Porter, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Wednesday. Bolen-Porter comes by way of the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. Prior to his signing, Tanner Karty was called up to the ECHL's Rapid City Rush.

Bolen-Porter signed with the Hat Tricks following the joint free agent camp between Huntsville, the Fayetteville Marksmen and the Hat Tricks prior to this season. In 13 games with Danbury, he scored four goals and added another five assists.

Bolen-Porter played four years at NCAA DIII school Finlandia University. He played in 95 career collegiate games, scoring 22 points. He starred in Juniors, averaging over a point per game between two teams.

