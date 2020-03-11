Havoc Sign Austin Kelly to Amateur Tryout

The Huntsville Havoc signed University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point forward Austin Kelly, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Wednesday.

Kelly played all four seasons at Stevens Point and turned his best season in during his senior year, scoring nine points and nine assists in 28 games. Over his four-year career, Kelly amassed 44 points on 24 goals and 20 assists.

The Havoc will be in action Friday night, as the Macon Mayhem visit for a weekend series.

