Havoc Shutout Ice Bears

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc earned their first shutout of the year against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Jason Pawloski secured the win with 31 saves.

Kyle Rhodes scored the first goal of the game in the first period with Isaac Johnson adding his fourth goal of the season in the second. Peter Sikalis tacked on another in the third scoring an empy-net goal.

The Havoc return to action Saturday, January 30th against Birmingham.

