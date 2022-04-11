Havoc Secure Second Seed in SPHL Playoffs

PELHAM, AL - After a dominant win on Friday, the Havoc would look to secure second place in the SPHL with a win.

The Bulls would end up striking first and take that lead into the first intermission.

Throughout the second period, the Havoc would dominate offensively but would remain down 1 until Bair Gendunov and Jacob Barber would score two goals in 20 seconds and give the Havoc a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Rob Darrar would end up scoring to make it 3-1 before the Bulls woulds score again to make it 3-2. However, Sy Nutkevitch would end up scoring on the empty net to seal the deal for the Havoc's second win in as many nights over Birmingham.

Hunter Vorva would end the season with a 24 save performance.

The Havoc will be back Thursday, April 14th for the First Game of the SPHL playoffs!

