Havoc Roll over the Bulls 5-1

PELHAM, ALABAMA - The Birmingham Bulls were undefeated at home this season, including a pair of wins against the Havoc. Huntsville brought that streak to a grinding halt Saturday night by taking down the league leaders in convincing fashion 5-1.

The Havoc scored five - including a pair of powerplay goals - before the Bulls finally got on the board to spoil the shutout bid.

"We played a really solid road game," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Our special teams were strong, the goaltending was excellent, and each line contributed to this win."

Huntsville (9-7-1) broke through on a first period powerplay when Derek Perl shot a laser from the blue line that got past Bulls goalkeeper Mavric Parks. The first period ended with the visiting team outshooting Birmingham 13 to 5.

In the middle frame, the Havoc opened the floodgates, scoring four goals in less than eight minutes. Connor Schmidt got the scoring parade started at 2:32 in to the second period on another powerplay, which was soon followed by a goal from Kyle Sharkey and a pair of scores from Peter Sikalis.

Pete's second goal was enough to drive Parks from the game as he was subbed out for the Bulls backup netminder Ben Myers. The five Havoc scores was the most given up all season by Parks, who is the reigning SPHL Player of the Month. His previous high for goals allowed this year was four by the Havoc on opening night back in October.

Huntsville cooled their jets in the third period with only five shots on goal to the host team's nine. Birmingham (16-3-0) finally slipped a short-handed score past Max Milosek to account for the 5-1 final.

Sy Nutkevitch recorded two more assists to continue leading the team in points (3g, 13a). He has ten points in his last seven games. Scott Trask also notched a pair of assists on the night.

With the win, Huntsville earns a two-game weekend sweep of Evansville and Birmingham.

The Havoc are back on the road next weekend for a home-and-away series with the Evansville Thunderbolts. On Friday, Dec. 21, Huntsville travels to Indiana to take on the Bolts in the Ford Center. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

The follow night, Saturday, Dec. 22, the Havoc return to the Von Braun Center to host the Thunderbolts, and there will be four-legged attractions on a small scale during the intermissions. It will be our first Weiner Dog Christmas. Register your dachshund on the Havoc app or website and you can race them on the ice for a chance to win valuable prizes.

