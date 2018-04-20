Havoc Ride Bates Hat-Trick to 8-2 Win over Macon, Force Deciding Game in SPHL Semifinal

MACON, GEORGIA - After a 6-4 loss in front of the Havoc faithful in game one on Wednesday, April 18, the team traveled to face the Macon Mayhem in Georgia with its back against the wall. The Huntsville Havoc were in this same situation just a week ago - losing game one in a best-of-three and in a must-win situation to extend their season.

The Havoc turned the tables on the high-scoring Mayhem, matching a season-high for goals in a game by beating Macon 8-2, led by a Shawn Bates hat-trick.

"Facing elimination again, the team responded with a great game," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Our special teams were solid and (goalie) Keegan (Asmundson) was there when needed. We're excited for the challenge tomorrow."

Asmundson was a solid presence between the pipes for Huntsville, stopping 36 of the 38 shots he faced.

Huntsville started the scoring early when Stephen Hrehoriak flew down the left wing as part of a two-on-one, putting a shot over starting goalie Charlie Finn's blocker just 35 seconds into the game.

Macon evened things up later in the period by scoring what would be the team's only powerplay goal on the night. Huntsville matched it with a Scott Trask powerplay goal and then extended to a two-goal lead Shawn Bates' first of the night on a powerplay with less than five minutes left in the period. The Havoc were up 3-1 at the first intermission.

The second period was a bit more sedate as Macon cut into the Havoc lead less than three minutes the middle frame. However, with 16 ticks left on the clock, Shawn Bates recorded his second goal on the night, reinstating the two-goal lead.

The Havoc poured it on the in final period. Christian Powers scored a short-handed goal for Huntsville as Bates completed his hat-trick and Hrehoriak and Trask each scored their second goals of the game.

Bates now has eight goals in six starts against Macon.

Huntsville's scoring tally is the most put up by the Havoc since an 8-3 win over the Fayetteville Marksmen to start the home schedule back in November. It also is the widest margin of victory for the Havoc this year.

The Havoc special teams helped Huntsville own this game. The team scored three powerplay goals in four chances and killed the penalty seven of eight times.

The team put a relatively low 25 shots on goal, scoring six on Charlie Finn before Peter DiSalvo came on in relief, allowing two more goals.

Four Havoc players recorded a pair of assists on the night: Stuart Stefan, Nolan Kaiser, Dylan Hood and Justin Fox.

Next Game

The rubber match between these two teams is Friday, April 20, at the Macon Centreplex, with the winner moving on to the SPHL President's Cup finals. The puck will drop at 6:35 CDT. Tickets are available by calling the Centreplex at 478-751-9232 or at ticketmaster.com.

