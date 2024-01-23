Havoc Raise $76,080 for Local NICU

January 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In the 18th annual Melissa George Night, the Havoc not only looked to earn points in the standings but also to raise money for the Huntsville Hospital NICU.

Donning the traditional pink and blue of Melissa George Night, Saturday night's game saw the Havoc aiming to sweep the weekend after a thrilling win in Pensacola the night before.

As the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs came into town, the Havoc started the scoring early with Eric Henderson blasting one past Roanoke's goaltender. Roanoke eventually tied the score at one at the 10-minute mark. However, Jack Jaunich sent the Havoc to the intermission with a 2-1 lead, scoring his seventh goal of the year.

Roanoke ended up tying the game once again halfway through the second period, but Alex Kielczewski scored on his rebound to regain the lead. Just four minutes later, the Rail Yard Dawgs tied the game at three goals apiece.

Entering the third period tied at three, Eric Henderson scored early off a redirected shot for his fourth point of the night. The Havoc held their lead until the 13:51 mark in the third period and went into overtime tied at 4 goals apiece.

With chances at both ends, the Havoc allowed a goal with 1.2 seconds left in the overtime period.

The real victory came post-game with the annual jersey auction. The Huntsville community once again broke its donation record, raising $76,080 for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.

Since starting Melissa George Night 18 years ago, the Havoc has been able to raise over $900,000 for the local NICU.

"It's a game that is bigger than hockey for our community," said Assistant Coach Tyler Piacentini, "to be able to consistently raise more and more each year is a testament to the fanbase we have."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 23, 2024

Havoc Raise $76,080 for Local NICU - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.