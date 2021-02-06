Havoc Prevail against Pensacola

The Havoc finished their two-game weekend trip with another win. The Havoc scored in the first thanks to Sy Nutkevitch and held onto their lead late into the third period. The game stayed close thanks to a stellar defensive effort from the Havoc. Max Milosek put on a spectacular performance by racking up 43 saves. Late into overtime, John Schiavo slipped one past the Ice Flyers' goalie to win 2-1.

The Havoc return to action at Knoxville on February 12th.

