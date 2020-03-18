Havoc Postpone Military Night

The Huntsville Havoc announced that Still Serving Veterans Military Appreciation Night, presented by Leidos, originally scheduled for Friday, March 20th, 2020 will be postponed to a date early in the 2020-21 season. The special Military Night jerseys that were designed to be worn Friday night will now be worn in the postponed game and be live auctioned following the game, with all proceeds going to Still Serving Veterans.

There will also be a second Still Serving Veterans Military Appreciation Night later in the 2020-21 season.

All current and former military personnel will be able to receive free ticket vouchers to both military appreciation games courtesy of Still Serving Veterans. Military personnel who have already received or redeemed a Military Night voucher for this season will need to obtain a new one when the game has been rescheduled and vouchers and tickets become available.

We will follow with updates after the 2020-21 regular season schedule is announced later this summer. In the meantime, continue to monitor Havoc social media and our website to stay up to date on Havoc news related to the coronavirus situation.

