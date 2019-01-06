Havoc Overpower Quad City 7-2

January 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





MOLINE, ILLINOIS - The Havoc scored two goals in the first 99 seconds Saturday night and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Quad City Storm.

The seven tallies are the most Huntsville has scored in a single game - and the most allowed by Quad City - so far this season.

"We had a great bounce back game tonight," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "The special teams were solid, goaltending was good, and all three lines chipped in. It was a solid team effort."

All seven goals were scored by seven different Havoc players.

The Quad City faithful were still finding their way to their seats when Huntsville's Pat Condon scored just 31 seconds in to the game. A little over a minute later, Rob Darrar doubled the Huntsville lead.

The dust only settled for another 15 minutes before Scott Trask scored his first of the season and the Havoc took a 3-0 lead in to the first intermission.

The Storm briefly surged back in the second with a pair of goals midway through the period, but Ryan Salkeld scored a shorthanded goal with two seconds left in a penalty kill to give Huntsville a two-goal cushion before the second break.

Havoc rookie goalie Cody Porter got the win in his first start, stopping 43 of the 45 shots he faced.

Trask recorded two assists on the night for his first three-point game (1g, 2a) of the season. Dale Deon also had a pair of assists as did Ryan Salkeld, who leads the team in points and averages a point per game (12g, 12a).

The next time the teams meet, Quad City will travel to Huntsville the first weekend in February for a weekend set.

In the meantime, the Havoc get one final shot at the Peoria Rivermen on Sunday for the regular season finale between the two teams. Puck drops at the Peoria Civic Center at 3:05 p.m. on January 6.

Next Home Game

The Havoc are back at home next weekend for a two-game series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. On Friday, January 11, Huntsville hosts the Ice Flyers for Super Hero Night at the VBC. Fans can come dressed as their favorite super hero and compete in a costume contest for prizes from the Havoc and Best Buy. The next night is Youth Jersey Night with free replica jerseys for the first 1200 fans age 12 and under through the doors. The puck drops both nights at 7 p.m.

