Havoc Name Ryan Parent as Equipment Manager

June 21, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Huntsville, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the hiring of Ryan Parent as their new equipment manager.

Parent brings a wealth of experience and a strong passion for the sport to the role. With his extensive background, Parent is poised to contribute to the team's success both on and off the ice. Parent served as the Equipment Manager for both the Knoxville Ice Bears and the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Head Coach Stuart Stefan expressed his excitement about the hiring, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the Huntsville Havoc family. His dedication, attention to detail, and winning mindset make him an ideal fit for our organization."

When asked about joining the Havoc, Parent said, "I look forward to joining an organization that invests in their players."

The Havoc's home opener is scheduled for Friday, October 27th, 2023 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2023

Havoc Name Ryan Parent as Equipment Manager - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.