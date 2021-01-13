Havoc Name Piacentini Captain

HUNTSVILLE - Tyler Piacentini has been named the 2020-21 team captain, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Piacentini will don the "C" on his jersey for this first time in his professional career. He takes over as team captain replacing former teammate Scott Trask. The 5-foot-5 forward from South Weymouth, MA will become the ninth captain in Havoc history.

This season marks Piacentini's fourth with Huntsville playing in a total of 138 games. He has recorded 94 total points with the Havoc including 46 goals and 48 assists. The new captain was an integral part of the Havoc's championship teams in 2018 and 2019.

Alternate captains will be forward Sy Nutkevitch and defenseman Nolan Kaiser. Nutkevitch is in his fifth season with the Havoc while Kaiser is in his fourth. Both new alternate captains were also members of the 2018 and 2019 championship teams.

